Silk Pillowcase Benefits: What Makes Them Better?

The concept of bedhead arose from people waking up to crazy hair after having spent the night tossing and turning. It turns out that the culprit is actually the good old cotton pillowcase! As our hair constantly rubs against cotton, it creates a lot of friction and leads to issues like frizziness, tangles, and even hair breakage!

Using silk pillowcases for your hair can really work towards giving you healthier tresses. Unlike cotton, silk pillowcases are slippery and smooth, allowing the hair to simply glide across the fabric.

But the friction created from your regular pillow case isn’t just damaging for your hair, it’s also really bad for your skin! Using silk pillowcases for your skin can help you retain moisture throughout the night; it’s also less absorbent than cotton, so your night cream won’t get stuck to your pillow.

Alternatives To Silk Pillowcases: Satin vs Silk

While pure silk pillowcases are obviously the gold standard, they can get a bit pricey. A good alternative to silk pillowcases are satin ones! Satin is cheap compared to silk because it’s much easier to source. That’s why you’ll find a lot of satin pillows in shops like Target and Kmart.

Silk is made from natural fibre and generally is a stronger fabric with a smooth and shimmery appearance. Satin, on the other hand, is a weave made out of other fabrics, including polyester, nylon, and a bit of silk. While satin can work just as well as silk, a common complaint is that satin is a lot less breathable than silk.

How To Care For Silk

Because they’re so damn expensive, it’s incredibly important to care for your silk pillowcases properly! Generally speaking, it is advisable to either hand wash silk (no scrubbing!) or machine wash on a gentle cycle. Place silk pillowcases in a laundry bag before sticking them into the washing machine to prevent damage.

The Best Silk Pillowcases

Price: $AUD79.95

Overview: Made with 100 percent pure mulberry silk, this pillow is lightweight and soft to touch. As it says on Myer’s website, this pillow is “great on your hair and skin for the ultimate beauty sleep”.

Sizes: Standard - 48cm x 73cm, European - 65cm x 65cm.

Where to buy: Myer

Price: $AUD79

Overview: This slip silk pillowcase boasts a 100 percent mulberry silk and silk charmeuse material which can help reduce wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Mercer + Reid’s silk pillowcases come in sexy black, pure antique white, and dainty shell pink.

Where to buy: Adairs

Price: $AUD89.95/99.95

Overview: Support local makers by getting this silk pillowcase designed in Australia. According to Sheridan’s site, the Lanham collection “defines beauty sleeping” as it “allows the skin and hair to slide when you sleep”.

Sizes: Standard - 50cm x 75cm, Euro - 65cm x 65cm, Sham - 50cm x 75cm, King - 53cm x 89cm.

Where to buy: Sheridan

Price: $AUD71.20

Overview: Ecosa’s silk pillowcases have a lot going for them. Notably, they’re supposedly three times more durable than other silk pillowcases, as they have a 25 momme count. The quality of silk is determined by mommes – a unit of measurement that signifies its durability. The higher the momme count, the longer it lasts.

Size: Standard size - 50cm x 70cm.

Where to buy: Online

Price: $AUD63.20

Overview: Canningvale’s silk pillowcases stand out for having an anti-slip cotton reverse, which supposedly keeps you from moving too much as you sleep. It’s also naturally hypoallergenic, soft, and helps lessen friction on your skin and hair! At $AUD63, it’s also one of the few products on the list that offers great value for money.

Size: 73cm x 48cm (Sham size).

Where to buy: Target

Price: $AUD79.95

Overview: From Australian homeware brand Country Road, this 100 percent silk pillowcase is soft and smooth and comes in five lovely colours – snow, light pink, dark grey, pale grey, and rose.

Where to buy: David Jones

Price: $AUD115

Overview: Looking for something truly luxurious? Shhh’s Black Marble silk pillowcase isn’t just soft and smooth, it also looks great! Another great thing about Shhh’s pillowcases is that they come with a zip-closure that prevents it from slipping off your pillow.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty, The Iconic, Amazon, and Ebay.

