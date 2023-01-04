Natio Cream to Powder Foundation Natio

FOR OILY SKIN

Natio Cream to Powder Foundation, $21.95 at Priceline

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Adore Beauty

FOR DRY SKIN

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow, $69 at Adore Beauty

Swap Setting Sprays for SPF Mists

Ditch heavier-setting options in favour of SPF mists, which also set your makeup. These multitaskers contain soothing ingredients to leave skin hydrated and protected from UV rays.

Bondi Sands Face SPF50+ Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Mist Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands Face SPF50+ Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Mist, $10.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Find your shade

Pick a colour for yourself that effortlessly blends into your skin tone.

“The best way to source your perfect shade is to choose three different ones that look the closest to your skin colour, then swatch them in short lines next to each other on your jawline. The jawline is the best place to test foundations as you can see how it looks on your face and neck,” explains Sophie.

Consider your undertone

Once you’ve found your shade, identify your undertone. “The easiest way is to look at your veins. If you have blue or purple veins, you have cool undertones. Green or green-blue veins mean you have warm undertones,” Sophie explains.

“Knowing your undertones can be helpful if you’re stuck deciding between different shades as you can narrow down your options to whichever shade will match.”

Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup SPF 10 in 1C1 Cool Bone Estée Lauder

COOL

Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup SPF 10 in 1C1 Cool Bone, $60 at Sephora

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Glow Moisture Glow Foundation Chemist Warehouse

WARM

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Glow Moisture Glow Foundation, $26.95 at Chemist Warehouse

Choose how much coverage you’d like

Deciding whether you prefer full or light coverage will help finding your foundation easier.

“If you want less coverage, look for a sheer foundation. These are generally buildable, so you can apply more in any areas where you’d like more coverage” Sophie notes.

“For more coverage, look at medium- to full-coverage formulations. These are a great choice if you have discolouration, scarring or acne. Plus, they are long wearing, so will keep you looking fresh from day to night.”

Rimmel Lasting Radiance Foundation Rimmel

MEDIUM

Rimmel London Lasting Radiance Foundation, $22.95 at Chemist Warehouse

Beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint Foundation Sephora

LIGHT

Beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint Foundation, $47 at Sephora

