TEAM CAMEROON: KELLY & ASHLEY

Sisters Kelly, 26, and Ashley, 28, from Cameroon, learnt how to cook traditional African-style cuisine after being taught by their mother growing up before moving to Melbourne in 2005.

“Our culture is big, loud, bright and colourful, just like us,” Kelly says.

TEAM CHINA: MANDY & CHRYS

Team China’s Mandy,28 and Chrys, 30, having both been cooking since they were teenagers and became friends after meeting at a dinner party.

“We want showcase how diverse authentic Chinese food can be, compared to takeaway Chinese foods,” Chrys says.

TEAM FRANCE: AUSTINE & LEO

Entrepreneurs Austine, 28, and Leo, 32, are hoping to do France justice as they aim to serve up cuisine that is “tasty, elaborate and from our heart”

TEAM GREECE: DEZI & PENNY

Dezi, 41, and Penny, 33, are cousins and Greek food has always had the upmost importance in their family.

“Greek food is plentiful, tasty and from the heart. We want to cook like we are cooking for our family,” says Dezi.

TEAM ITALY: TERESA & MICHELLE

Teresa, 60, raised daughter Michelle, 35, on a farm where they grew and cooked everything from scratch and the mother-daughter team are one competitive duo! Teresa is also mum to NRL stars Anthony and Mark Minichiello.

TEAM VENUZUELA: KIKI & ALY

Friends Kiki, 37, and Aly ,38, caught the cooking bug after moving to Australia and getting homesick when they discovered the lack of Venezulan restaurants and realised if they wanted to eat the food they loved, they’d have to cook it themselves!

“It is time Australians experience a new set of big Latin flavours!” Kiki declares.

TEAM INDIA: ASH & SIMRAN

It was love at first sight for IT specialist Ash, 41, who met his wife actor and model Simran, 39, while they were both visiting their families in India.

“Seventy-six spices come from India, and all the creativity that goes into coming up with great recipes is exciting. Our cuisine means our heritage, never forgetting where we come from,” says Ash.

TEAM LEBANON: JAMAL & RACHIDA

Mother and daughter Jamal, 48, and Rachida, 30, are extremely close but also have a tendency to clash.

“Our philosophy is to never let anyone leave hungry,” they say of their team’s philosophy.

TEAM VIETNAM: THANH & DUNCAN

Thanh, 32, and Duncan, 29, are friends who are hoping to give Australians the real taste of Vietnam.

“There is so much more to Vietnamese cuisine than Pho and spring rolls,” says Thanh.

TEAM AUSTRALIA: ETHAN & STEW

Mates Ethan and Stew (both 28) struck up a strong friendship in Year 10 maths class and both have a strong passion for food.

“We are just two regular guys who like to cook and now we are getting to show the world what modern Australian cuisine is.” Stew says.