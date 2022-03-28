The LA-based actor is set to travel to Victoria in April, where he will take centrestage for a special one-night show, The Roast of Paul Hogan. Getty

“This hilarious evening will be hosted by myself at The Palms in Melbourne on the 13th April and is not to be missed!”

Indeed, fans flocked to celebrate Paul’s homecoming, which he has long teased. Currently, Paul lives in the suburb of Venice Beach, California, however, a vast increase in homelessness has seen hundreds of tents line the area’s famous boardwalk and resulted in a sharp increase in crime.

Paul has made no secret out of his frustration for the homeless problem in his area and seems to have had little patience for the associated crime.

“I’m thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale from today for The Roast of Paul Hogan. Hoges, live on stage, with a dozen of Australia’s funniest celebrities," explained Shane Jacobson. Getty

Shane let fans know that while they can definitely expect some big names at the event, their identities will be kept under lock and key in a bid to surprise the Aussie icon live on stage.

It’s left speculation open for who could be expected to pop up at the show, but Australian media insiders hint that it’s set to be a “star-studded” event – one no Hoges fan should miss.

Paul’s friend and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee co-star Chevy Chase is whispered to be involved after the two acting legends starred opposite each other in the 2020 comedy film.

Also rumoured to be in attendance is Paul’s ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski, who he worked alongside in Crocodile Dundee before marrying her in 1990, and then subsequently divorcing her in 2014.

“Nobody can roast like an ex-wife,” laughs an insider, who insists it would be “comedy gold” to have Linda in attendance as well as their son, Chance.

Acting legend and fellow co-star of Paul’s Michael Caton is also on the “wish list” of big names that Shane has teased.

“We have comics, along with stars of stage and screen; a recording artist with over 25 million album sales and the John Foreman orchestra!” he said, leading insiders to believe John’s good friend and performer Patti Newton will pop up at the event.

