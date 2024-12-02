How getting my hearing checked gave me a new lease on life

Did you know that approximately 1 in 2 Australians over the age of 65 have hearing loss?

While the health condition presents itself more frequently in those in the golden years of their lives, hearing loss impacts Aussies at all stages of life.

From the primary school-aged child learning how to lip-read and use Australian Sign Language (AUSLAN), to the 80-year-old who after a lifetime of listening is suddenly unable to hear even the most close-quartered conversations, it is a uniquely personal experience to those who suffer from it.

Patrica V.D.B witnessed first-hand how gradual hearing loss impacted her beloved mother, who over time withdrew from speaking with her loved ones due to her inability to hear, and thus converse properly with them.

“She avoided group conversations and only engaged in one-on-one interactions,” Patricia tells us.

“I could see that her confidence was diminishing, and she relied heavily on me or my father to communicate and keep the conversation going.”

As frustrations grew within her family, Patricia’s mother was finally encouraged to book a complimentary hearing check at her local Audika clinic.

With over 300 locations Australia-wide, no referral needed, and same-day results, the organisation has helped countless Australians facing hearing loss find the support they need to tune back into life.

“When she first sought help, she could hear instantly and couldn’t stop smiling. I’ll never forget the look on her face,” Patricia says of her 85-year-old mother.

“I have noticed how much happier my mother is now that she can hear so much better.”

“The experience made me realise how important it is to be able to hear so we can connect with the world.”

