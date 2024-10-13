How a health issue led to a sustainable food business

When Emmy Feingold struggled to find nutritious pre-packaged meals that didn’t exacerbate her sensitivities, she decided to start a business that provided exactly what she was after.

For years, Emmy, 38, had suffered stomach issues. It was only when she started cooking for herself – and cutting out foods that contained gluten, dairy and refined sugar – that she started to feel better.

“I noticed a huge difference in my health,” Emmy tells New Idea. “I decided that this was how I’d eat from now on.

Emmy’s Melbourne food delivery business has taken off! (Photo: Courtney King)

“I love going to farmer’s markets and playing around in the kitchen, but it wasa lot of effort. I realised there must be lots of people like me, who wanted to eat really nourishing food, but were finding it hard to find the time to prepare it all.

“Life is busy and it’s hard to do everything; I started to think that maybe I could lighten the load for people.”

In 2021, Emmy launched The Sweet Potato Kitchen. The business offers ready-made, frozen meals that are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free.

The meals are ready to eat in minutes .(Photo: Instagram)

Emmy cooks everything from scratch in a commercial kitchen, then freezes it in individual portions, ready to be delivered to customers in and around Melbourne.

The meals arrive in boxes insulated with eco-friendly waste wool, to make the delivery as sustainable as possible.

“I was really inspired by the love and connection of family meals,” Emmy says. “The menu changes seasonally, is very vegie-focused, and is all supplied by local producers.”

Her best-selling meals include a Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie, a Bone Broth inspired by Emmy’s grandma’s chicken soup, and Red Curry Chicken Balls in a turmeric and red curry sauce.

Her food is connecting communities. (Photo: Courtney King)

Her food has become so popular that what started as a side hustle is now Emmy’s full-time job.

“I love the connection that good food brings,” she says. “It really fills me up.”

For more information visit thesweetpotatokitchen.com.au

Get a 10 per cent discount with our code NEWIDEAPOTATOPARTY

