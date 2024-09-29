How a new business venture helped sisters through cancer

When Margaret and Aisling Cunningham decided to go into business together, the sisters had no idea it would help them through one of the toughest times of their lives.

The pair began creating their relaxing self-warming eye masks after Margaret saw some in Japan and became inspired.

But right in the middle of the sample-making process in 2020, Margaret was diagnosed with breast cancer. On the first day of her chemotherapy treatment, the samples arrived.

The sisters started their own business. (Photo: Leah Desborough)

“I put the mask on and it was just what I needed,” Margaret, 49, tells New Idea. “The warmth was so comforting, and it was a really easy way to relax.”

Six weeks later, Aisling, 52, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite the stress their illness brought, that the sisters were going through it together had many “silver linings”.

“I had my biopsy on one floor of the hospital while Mags was on another floor getting chemo,” Aisling recalls. “We knew what the other was going through, so we didn’t feel alone in the experience.”

Their cancer diagnoses weren’t genetically linked. (Photo: Supplied)

Margaret adds: “We could really support each other through everything. We live in connected townhouses, so on the days one of us wasn’t feeling well, the other could help by taking the kids to school or making dinner.”

They also renewed their focus on the business. In 2021, they officially launched Lula Eye Mask.

“We would have a cup of tea and focus on something other than our treatment,” Aisling says. “It was something happy to think about. It was a wonderful lesson that even during hard times, you can have good times.”

Aisling (left) and Margaret say making the masks was a “wonderful distraction” from their medical appointments. (Photo: Supplied)

Today, Aisling is cancer-free. Margaret is technically cancer-free, but continues to take medication.

“After everything we’ve been through, we know how important it is to take time to look after yourself,” Margaret says. “We’re so happy to bring a little bit of comfort to people’s lives.”

