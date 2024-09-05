Sunrise newsreader Edwina Bartholomew has revealed she has been diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.



“I have cancer,” she said, sharing the heartbreaking news with Channel Seven viewers on September 6, 2024.

The Australian journalist and TV host announced she would be taking a step back from her work commitments and only working a few days a week.



Thankfully, her diagnosis can be treated with a daily tablet. “If I take care of myself, I will be completely fine,” she said.



“I feel very, very lucky and I wanted to share this with you for a couple reasons.”

Edwina Bartholomew announced she had cancer on September 6, 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

She went on to say that her family at home and her ‘family’ at work have been by her side through everything and she felt it was “right” to share what she is going through.



“Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger… and more resilient,” she said.



“That’s exactly what I plan to do.”



Now 41, Edwina recently decided to prioritise her health and take more precautions. It was by “sheer luck” that she went to the doctors and discovered the cancer.



“I got a skin check after Nat (Barr) had her scare. I had a mammogram after I had a few lumps,” she said.



“That came back all clear. I even had an eye check. That was fine. But my doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack.”

Such a gorgeous family! (Credit: Instagram)

The mum-of-two only found out in July and had kept the information private, until now. Edwina continued to thank those at work she had told prior for the support, before announcing she would be taking some time off to regain her health and recover.



“I will be taking time off in September and then just return to a few days a week here at Sunrise,” she said.



“Despite appearances, I feel really positive about it. It genuinely is the luckiest unlucky thing to ever happen to me.

“I’m just beyond grateful I found it, and beyond grateful it’s the best-case scenario.”