Rock legends AC/DC have announced that they are finally returning to Australia for the first time in a decade.

The band announced the exciting news about their Power Up Tour via Instagram on June 23.

“ARE YOU READY AUSTRALIA? #PowerUpTour,” they wrote. For this tour, they will be supported by Amyl and the Sniffers.

Find out how you can score tickets below.

Tickets to see AC/DC perform in Australia go on sale this week. (Credit: Getty)

When is AC/DC touring Australia?

As part of their Power Up Tour, AC/DC will perform five shows across the country.

These include:

The last time AC/DC came to Australia was in 2015. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

When was the last time AC/DC performed in Australia?

This tour will mark 10 years since AC/DC last performed in Australia, on their Rock or Bust world tour.

During that tour, they performed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

AC/DC is coming to Australia after their shows in Europe. (Credit: Getty)

When do tickets go on sale for AC/DC’s 2025 Australia tour?

Tickets will be available to purchase on June 26 via Ticketek in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane, and Ticketmaster in Adelaide.

However, the times vary from state to state:

Melbourne: 1pm local time

Sydney: 9am local time

Adelaide: 10am local time

Perth: 1pm local time

Brisbane: 11am local time

Fans can buy tickets to see AC/DC perform in Australia in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

How do you get tickets for AC/DC’s Australian shows?

See tips to score tickets below:

Before the sale

Fans should log in or create a My Ticketek account and update their contact details. Ticketek also recommends using one browser, because multiple devices might trigger bot protection and remove people from the queue.

People should also download the Ticketek app because that’s where tickets can be accessed when they are purchased.

Ticketek also advises people to disable VPNs or IP-masking tools to ensure they are not detected as bots.

On the day

The Ticketek lounge will open one hour before tickets go on sale, and people should not refresh or close their browsers.

Have your phone handy, because you will be sent a verification code when you sign in, or from your bank when you’re making a payment.

To ensure the bank does not block the purchase, make sure you check your spending limits or pre-authorise the purchase.