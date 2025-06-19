The life legacy of the iconic American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has been adapted into a feature-length film called Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, it follows the making of Springsteen’s bestselling solo album Nebraska, which received critical acclaim upon its release in 1982.

He’s still got it! (Credit: Getty)

Where does Deliver Me From Nowhere come from?

The film is based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes, which was released in 2023.

In the 43 years since its release, the album has frequently been recognised as one of his best and was even ranked 150 in Rolling Stone’s 2020 edition of its ‘The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list.

It was originally recorded in isolation, as he grappled with intense feelings of depression and anxiety amidst his growing fame.

Originally, the now 75-year-old had no intention of releasing the 10 songs he had written, but thankfully for his fans, he did. The album, which is his sixth, is some of the most emotional and resonant of his career.

The rights to Deliver Me From Nowhere were eventually secured by 20th Century Studios (a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) after an intense bidding war.

The album Nebraska really resonated with blue-collar workers. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking of what it meant to write and direct the film, Scott Cooper said it was a moving process.

“Making ‘Springsteen’ was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music,” he said.

“The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

When it was announced, he said Bruce had a profound impact on him.

Jeremy Allen White on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere. (Credit: Getty)

“Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition,” he said at the time.

“Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shine through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honour with this film.”

Bruce and his manager, Jon Landau, have also been involved with the film.

The good news for fans of the singer is that it will also feature work from his albums The River (1980) and Born in the U.S.A. (1984).

Jeremy Allen-White will play Bruce in Deliver Me From Nowhere. (Credit: Getty)

Is Jeremy Allen White actually singing in Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White has been cast in the titular role of Springsteen, and it seems that he has the rocker’s approval!

“He sings well. He sings very well,” Bruce has previously told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio.

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” he continued. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise, and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

Jeremy Strong will star as Jon, and the film will also feature Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffman, Marc Maron and and David Krumholtz.

Bruce Springsteen has been heavily involved in Deliver Me From Nowhere. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Deliver Me From Nowhere will be in cinemas from October 23, 2025.