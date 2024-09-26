  •  
Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his legacy in new documentary

An intimate look at the man behind the music.
bruce springsteenGetty

Hold onto your guitars, Bruce Springsteen fans! There is a new Bruce Springsteen documentary coming soon and we could not be more excited.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is set to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, October 25, 2024, and will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the rock band’s recent tour.

This isn’t just any documentary; it’s your VIP pass to the heart and soul of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and personal insights into Springsteen’s life, Road Diary provides the rare opportunity to see how the band works from up close.

bruce springsteen young
The Born in the USA singer has been performing live since he was 16 years old. (Credit: Getty)

What is Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band about?

The new Bruce Springsteen documentary will showcase professionally captured clips from their 2023-2024 tour, bringing you right into the action. From live performances as well as rehearsal and candid backstage moments, you’ll see what goes on behind the curtain as they gear up for their live shows.

On top of this, fans will also see various personal reflections from the legendary artist himself, with never-before-seen footage that will provide an intimate look at the man behind the music.

In the trailer, Bruce describes how important performing live is to him, stating that it is “how [he] justifies [his] existence here on earth.”

bruce springsteen and the e street band
The E Street Band has been the primary backing band for Bruce since 1972. (Credit: Getty)

Later, Bruce reflects on his career and reveals that he isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon…

“I plan on continuing until the wheels fall off, and for as long as the audience will follow me,” he said. “That’s my job.”

Directed by the talented Thom Zimny, a longtime collaborator of Springsteen, and co-produced by Springsteen himself, along with Jon Landau, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart, this film is a must-watch for any music lover.

Where to watch the new Bruce Springsteen documentary?

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be available exclusively on Disney Plus from October 25, 2024.

