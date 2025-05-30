Legendary rocker Jimmy Barnes is no stranger to bearing it all in his books, and his newest novel will be no different as he details the life and tragic death of his late sister.

Advertisement

His older sister Linda died in 2022. Shortly after, Jimmy’s brother John Swan revealed that she had multiple sclerosis.

The Cold Chisel frontman is working on a “horror” novel about an incident from his sister’s childhood.

“It’s a horror story, but it is based on my life,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “My sister Linda, who passed away a few years ago, when she was 13 years old, she was possessed, and I was in the room.”

He then recalled the story of his sister fooling around with some friends with a Ouija board.

Advertisement

Linda passed away in 2022. (Credit: John Swan/Facebook)

His sister then “ran at the wall and smashed her head and face”, and then got up and ran into another wall. Jimmy added that his mother then ran in and held her down.

“And she was talking weird stuff that didn’t even sound like her voice,” he explained.

After that, he said the family called doctors and spiritualists, and his sister was “troubled” until she passed away.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation of a title or release date for the novel.

Jimmy Barnes is referring to his sister in his first novel. (Credit: Getty)

It will follow his book Highways and Byways: Tall Tales and Short Stories From The Long Way Round, which was released in October 2024. It documents his life and recent health struggles.

When Linda passed away, Jimmy shared a photo of the two of them as kids on social media.

Advertisement

“I remember when I was small and my big sister looked out for me. I love you, Linda,” he wrote. A few days later, he then thanked his fans for their kind messages and condolences.

I remember when I was small and my big sister looked out for me. I love you Linda pic.twitter.com/aWb0Yv7RPY — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) May 12, 2022

John also shared a touching tribute at the time.

“It is with great sadness I have to tell you my little sister Linda passed away this morning, she fought so hard,” he wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

“God I love her … rest in the knowledge she is at peace.”