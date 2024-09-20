Jimmy Barnes to release tell-all book about health struggles

Beloved Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes is set to release a new book that will reportedly detail his extensive health struggles across the past year.

The Cold Chisel frontman has had a turbulent 12 months after a bacterial infection that he had been battling spread to his heart, requiring him to undergo urgent open-heart surgery in December 2023.

Thankfully Jimmy is on the mend. (Credit: Instagram)

After months out of the spotlight, as he recovered at home, he officially returned to the stage at Bluesfest Byron Bay in March 2024.

Sadly however his health took a turn for the worse once more in early August as a “twinge” in his hip quickly became unbearable, and resulted in an emergency remedial medical procedure.

As a result, all of his solo shows scheduled for August and September were postponed.

Shortly after his open heart surgery in December 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Now feeling more like himself and in better spirits, Jimmy says he is excited to share more of his life with his dedicated fans in Highways and Byways: Tall Tales and Short Stories From The Long Way Round – his sixth book.

“I started writing in 2016 to share my story and make sense of things,” Barnes said in a statement announcing the news.

“I can hardly believe I’m now publishing my sixth book. Each memory that resurfaces helps me learn and grow, shining a light on the darker times in my life.”

This is the sixth book that the award-winning musician and author has penned. (Credit: Supplied)

From his heart-pounding escapades in a Hawaiian high-rise to his experience at a 1970s Texas concert that featured some of the world’s greatest musicians, to his early years in Glasgow, and more recently experiences with his own mortality, Jimmy covers it all.

Highways and Byways: Tall Tales and Short Stories From The Long Way Round will be available from October 16.

