Jimmy Barnes undergoes third major surgery in just over a year

Iconic Aussie musician Jimmy Barnes has revealed that he has undergone hip surgery – a health development that he has described as “good news.”

In a video shared to Instagram on February 8th, the Cold Chisel frontman explained that after a lengthy process, his “incredible” doctors had finally given him the all-clear to have his hip replaced with a permanent joint.

“The temporary hip that I had in there for the last few months did its job and it got me through the amazing Cold Chisel ‘Big-Five-0’ tour,” he penned.

“I’d like to send out a big thank you to the very talented physios who strapped me up like I was in the grand final every night. That got me through the shows” he added.

While he will now be taking some time out of the public eye to rest and recover, the 68-year-old says he’ll be back onstage sooner rather than later.

“I’ve got another big year coming up, this one, and the new hip will have me stomping around the stage before you can say 1, 2, 3, 4.”

Two days later on February 10, Jimmy shared an update from his hospital bed where his devoted wife Jane posted on his behalf.

“Hi everyone, @jane13barnes here. Relieved to let you know that our Jimmy has had his hip op. Surgeons are happy and no ICU, so we’re off to a good start. No turntable allowed yet but good home cooking was on the menu. Bone broth and chicken soup with our organic potatoes and spinach for iron.”

“Jimmy says thank you for all the well wishes,” she finished the post.

Prior to his hip surgery, Jimmy had jokingly apologised to his wife for having to care for him during his recovery once more.

“I’d like to apologise in advance to my darling wife Jane who’s going to be back in nursing mode for the next few weeks (I’m not a great patient if you didn’t know),” he also shared in his video.

It’s onward and upward for Jimmy! (Credit: Instagram)

It’s been a very busy few years for the father-of-eight who underwent heart surgery in early 2024.

Going public with his news in December 2023, Jimmy revealed that despite “everyone’s best efforts” a bacterial infection he had been battling had unfortunately spread to his heart.

He was first hospitalised with pneumonia in November of that same year. Despite being hooked up to an IV for 36 hours in an effort to help his body recover – open heart surgery quickly became the only path forward for a full recovery.

Only a year prior to that Jimmy had emergency hip surgery after spending more than 50 years “jumping off PAS and stomping around stages.”

In October 2024 Jimmy released his sixth book Highways and Byways: Tall Tales and Short Stories from the Long Way Round which shed new light on his recent health struggles.