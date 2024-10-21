50 years of Cold Chisel: “We’re going nowhere in a hurry”

First Jimmy Barnes’ heart copped a beating, then it was his hip – but try telling his vocal cords to slow down.

With Cold Chisel’s 50th-anniversary celebrations now in full swing after several delays due to Jimmy’s health setbacks, it’s clear the frontman’s iconic voice is more powerful than ever.



His fellow band members are also at the top of their game, too!

From everyday Aussies to Bob Hawke, everyone loved Cold Chisel. (Credit: Getty)

At Cold Chisel’s first concert on their nationwide The Big Five-O Tour, fans couldn’t get enough as the band, clad in their trademark black, belted out hit after hit to roars of appreciation.



“Cold Chisel are Australia’s number one band,” rock historian and photographer Tony Mott tells New Idea.



He has been capturing the group in concert for decades.

The 1986 iteration of Cold Chisel had six members. (Credit: Getty)

Tony says the reason Cold Chisel have remained so popular is pretty simple – each band member has enormous talent.



“Jimmy is the great frontman, but he’s not Cold Chisel – he’s one part of Cold Chisel,” says Tony.



“Of course Jimmy’s important because he’s so iconic. But what makes the group so fantastic is all of them, not one of them.



“In Ian Moss, you’ve got one of the greatest guitar players – not just Australia, in the world.”

The band still have a lot of life in them. (Credit: Getty)

When it comes to keyboardist Don Walker, Tony says he is top-tier, while Phil Small and Charley Drayton are masters at the bass guitar and rhythm sections.



“It’s just a great five-piece band!” Tony enthuses.



“Which is not dissimilar to the Rolling Stones – Mick Jagger isn’t the same without Keith Richards and so forth; every member is integral to the success. Likewise, each Cold Chisel member is a vital part of the jigsaw. Cold Chisel are our Rolling Stones!”

Jimmy’s wife Jane has had a front-row seat to it all. (Credit: Instagram)

The group that was to become Cold Chisel was formed in Adelaide in 1973. Then a heavy metal band called Orange, it was founded by Ian on guitar and vocals, Don on piano and keyboards and Steve Prestwich on drums.



Ted Broniecki was also on keyboards.



Later that year, Ted left and was replaced by a 17-year-old Scotsman who went by ‘Jim Barnes’.



In 1974, Orange re-branded as Cold Chisel. Phil joined in 1975, replacing original bass guitarist Les Kaczmarek.



Fans quickly liked what they saw, and flocked to their live shows. But behind the scenes, there were frequent clashes among the various hot-headed men who came and went from the band.

John Farnham joined the band on stage in 1991. (Credit: Getty)

In particular, Jimmy often butted heads with others. He quit the band several times; thankfully, he always ended up returning.



Jimmy’s older brother John ‘Swanee’ Swan also sang backup vocals in the band, but was fired for brawling with a roadie.



Tragically, Steve, who wrote several of the band’s best-loved hits including Flame Trees and Forever Now, died from a brain tumour in 2011, aged 56.

Jimmy’s had some health woes, but he’s a fighter. (Credit: Getty)

Jimmy, 68, says he still thinks of Steve often. In his just-released memoir Highways and Byways, he tells of a vivid dream he had recently about Steve.



“I didn’t want to go back to sleep because it was so real … I just wanted to enjoy being with my mate, because he felt so close,” he recalls.



Despite the devastating loss, Cold Chisel would live on after American Charley, the drummer for the Divinyls, joined.

Fellow rock icons Michael Hutchence and Martin Plaza were fans. (Credit: Getty)

After half a century, Cold Chisel is more popular than ever in Australia, but according to Tony, these days it’s a tamer beast than in the ’70s and ’80s.



“For a long time, Cold Chisel were anti-establishment; rebellious. Back then, when you went to their gigs, their audiences were quite intimidating; quite heavy!” he recalls with a laugh.



“Now, when you go and see Cold Chisel, it’s a family day out. Mums and dads are there with their kids, there’s no intimidation.



“There’s more of a family picnic atmosphere at these big outdoor shows.”