Britain’s Got Talent’s Susan Boyle shares “emotional” music update

Susan Boyle has shared a highly anticipated career update with her fans, which she says has been years in the making.

Advertisement

The singer, who forged a successful career after starring on Britain’s Got Talent, shared the news on Instagram on May 20.

“Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between,” she wrote.

“I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again.”

In the post, she shared two photos of herself in a studio, standing in front of a microphone.

Advertisement

“But here we are, in my happy place!” she continued.

“I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks. 🙏❤️”

Susan Boyle has shared an exciting update about her music career. (Credit: Instagram)

At the time of publication, she has not revealed any other details about what we can expect from her latest project.

Advertisement

However, it’s not the first time that she’s hinted at a comeback.

For her 64th birthday on April 1, she shared more insight with her followers on Instagram. In the reel, she was seen posing for photos and said she was excited to share more when she could.

“I’m back, definitely back, and I can’t wait to do more for you,” she said in the video. In the caption, the singer explained that she had multiple new projects in the pipeline.

“More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me, and I’m more determined and excited than ever,” she penned at the time.

Advertisement

In December 2024, she also did an interview with STV’s Laura Boyd and revealed what she had in store for the future.

“There’s a documentary and I’ve got a drama coming up. Hopefully, a tour – my feet won’t touch the ground, really!” she said.

Along with this, she said she was starring and singing in a Rupert Everett film, which is due to come out in the second half of the year.

Advertisement

Susan Boyle has toured with her music and met music legends such as Elton John. (Credit: Instagram)

In terms of music, her last album, Ten, was released in 2019.

She also released A Wonderful World in 2016, Hope in 2014, a Christmas album in 2013, Standing Ovation: The Greatest Songs from the Stage in 2012, Someone to Watch Over Me in 2011, The Gift in 2010, and I Dreamed a Dream a year before that.

Always candid with her fans, on April 11, 2025, she reminisced about the audition that changed her life in 2009.

Advertisement

“I stepped out onto that stage with absolutely nothing except my dream. That was all I had back then. I was an unknown woman from Scotland, and thanks to all of you, I’m known around the world. Here’s to ALWAYS chasing your dreams! 💫💛” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Read more about what Susan’s life looks like now here.