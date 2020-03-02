“There have been reports of a deal but that’s not true beyond the voiceover work.”

And while Meghan may be looking for more work than just the voiceover, at this stage Hollywood execs are wary about working with the ex-actress.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood," the source told Mail on Sunday.

“She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.

“She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress.

“People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle.

“But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and centre.”