The news comes after embarrassing footage of Prince Harry asking a Disney exec for a job for Meghan came to light in January, just days after the couple's bombshell announcement they would be ditching their roles as senior royals.
In the video (watch it at the bottom of this article) Harry can be seen chatting to Disney CEO Bob Iger while attending the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019, and during their brief conversation the Prince seemed to bring up the possibility of lining up some future work for the former Suits actress.
“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry says, referring to Meghan, as Bob replies, “Oh, really?”
“Did you know that?” Harry asks. “You seem surprised.”
Harry then gestures towards Meghan, who was speaking with Beyoncé as her husband is heard saying, “She’s really interested.”
“Sure,” Bob replies, according to the video. “We’d love to try.”
The video resurfaced after it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, benefitting conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.
According to The Sunday Times, the deal was signed before Meghan and Harry’s bombshell announcement last week.
Disney has yet to comment on the report.