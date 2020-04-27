Melissa appears to be having a heated exchange on set. Media Mode

“She is not popular with producers, crew or contestants,” the source claims. “Network 10 are locked in with her, but they regret giving her the first MasterChef female judge role, which she is milking for all it is worth.”

It’s alleged her unreasonable requests and “diva-like behaviour” have alienated her from everyone on set.

Unlike her down-to-earth co-judges, the source claims that Melissa is treating this job purely as a way of growing her profile and promoting her business.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Melissa recently took to Instagram to boast about a diamond signet ring she was gifted from a friend “as a way to mark this big step in my career”.

hayden and Poh are fed up. Media Mode

Meanwhile, images have emerged of what appears to show Melissa having a heated exchange on-set with her fellow judges.

“Jock and Andy try not to engage with her when cameras aren’t rolling,” the source says.“That isn’t hard as she spends most of her time in her dressing room working on her blog and social media, which frustrates producers who just want her to focus on the task she’s been paid to do.

While Melissa has overlapped with several of the show’s contestants on the food industry circuit over the years, our insider claims that even old friends have stopped trying.

“Poh [Ling Yeow] and Hayden [Quinn] are not happy with the way she treats the crew,” says the spy. “[They] refuse to talk to her until they have to for the cameras.”

While Melissa is well-practised at putting on a good show, producers are understandably concerned

that the palpable tension lurking behind the scenes could be the undoing of MasterChef this year.

