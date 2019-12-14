Getty

Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron join Margot in the highly anticipated film, which is based on the true events that led to the downfall of Fox News’ former CEO and Chairman Roger Ailes in 2016, following multiple sexual assault allegations.

Nicole and Charlize both portray two real-life women who were at the centre of the Fox News empire when its former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes was accused of sexual harassment in 2016.

Margot's character, however, is fictional – but no less important, as her story is based on the many anonymous accusations against the disgraced former Fox boss.

Kayla begins as as a staunch supporter of her company and bosses, but this changes as she finds herself subjected to sexual harassment.

"Kayla is an amalgamation of many women’s stories, and some of the specifics you see in scenes with her are taken from real-life interactions those women experienced," Margot explained to EW.

Charlize has undergone one of her signature transformations to play legendary Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, while Nicole Kidman has been cast as journalist Gretchen Carlson.

Both women teamed up to sue Ailes in 2016 for sexual harassment, the case was eventually settled for $US20 million.

It seems Margot's sneaky social media strategy paid off: the Gold Coast local has been nominated for two awards already in the upcoming season for her work on Bombshell, receiving a nod in at both the 2020 Golden Globes and the AACTA International Awards.

She is nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category at next year's Globes, and shared her appreciation on her (actual) Twitter account.

"It's an honour to be nominated for a film that I'm so proud to be a part of @bombshellmovie. I'm so grateful to the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association]."

Margot also made history when she recently became the first ever double nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category of the AACTA International Awards. As well as her role in Bombshell, her performance as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood secured her a second nomination.