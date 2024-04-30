MAFS' Sara has gone brunette. Instagram

With her Instagram comments turned off, there is no telling what her followers made of the new look.

It comes two weeks after her MAFS bestie Lauren Dunn also debuted a new hair style, swapping her blonde hair for brunette locks.

And these two are just the latest of many MAFS transformations, more on that here.

Sara was matched with Tim on MAFS. Nine

Sara was considered one of the more contentious brides on this season of MAFS after she was caught messaging her ex-boyfriend during the experiment.

Despite the drama, she made it to final vows with her groom Tim Calwell, 31, where they both committed to the relationship.

While they entered the reunion as a united front, the couple had yet another blow up after 'villain' Jonathan McCullough, 39, revealed that Tim was previously unsure about Sara.

While they made it to the reunion, Sara and Tim are no longer together. Nine

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sara confirmed to Nine that she and Tim broke up a month after the reunion.

"We didn't speak for a little while after, it was hard for us both but a few months down the track we started talking again," the 29-year-old said.

"We're definitely friends now, we are very amicable. It's been good to be on good terms because we went through this crazy ride together."