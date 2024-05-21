Hunted returns to Aussie screens with a thrilling new twist

Hunted Australia will be returning for an exhilarating third season in 2024, Channel Ten has confirmed.

The gripping reality television series is the ultimate game of cat and mouse and has previously seen contestants attempt to evade being captured by ‘hunters‘ for 21 days before making it safely to a final extraction point.

This year, however, the 18 fugitives (divided into teams of two) will embark on an entirely new challenge as they are tasked with pulling off a bank robbery, with up to $1 million up for grabs.

After working together to complete the heist, the teams will then divide their spoils between themselves and split off – but that’s where the real challenge will begin!

Traditionally, contestants only need to make it to the extraction point to win their share of $100,000 in prize money, but this year, the stakes are higher – the contestants being allowed to keep the cash they have looted from the bank only if they can last three full weeks on the run.

Hunted Chief Dr David Craig, Deputy Intelligence Ben Owen and Deputy Operations Reece Dewar led the team of experts ‘hunting’ the ‘fugitives.’ (Credit: Channel Ten)

What is Hunted Australia about?

Hunted Australia is based on the original UK iteration of the show which first premiered in 2015.

For seasons one and two of Hunted Australia, contestants became fugitives and engaged in a real-life game of extreme hide and seek as they attempted to evade the team of expert hunters who pursued them.

Comprised some of the world’s top-tier investigators with real-world experience in the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, and British Intelligence just to name a few, it’s safe to say that with the limited funds and resources, and skilled cyber analysts tracking their every move, that it’s no easy feat surviving the three weeks and making it to final extraction.

Unlike previous seasons of Hunted Australia, in season three there will be no final extraction point or pool of prize money to share between those teams who make it there.

Instead, teams simply need to remain undetected after committing a bank robbery. Only by lasting the length of the show are they able to take home the prize money, aka the money that they ‘stole’ from the bank at the beginning of the season.

Do you think you would be able to outrun these expert trackers? (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who are the contestants on Hunted Australia season three?

Channel Ten has yet to confirm who will be competing on Hunted Australia in 2024.

It remains to be seen which contestants will be able to follow in the footsteps of Holly Colvin and Jimi Love in 2023, and Stathi Vamvoulidis and Rob Harneiss in 2022, and evade capture.

When will Hunted Australia season three premiere?

A premiere date for Hunted Australia has not yet been confirmed by Channel Ten.

However, given season two premiered in mid-July 2023, we can expect season three will premiere at a similar time.