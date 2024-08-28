Season three of Hunted Australia has begun with nine teams been battling it out to see how long they can evade the hunters.
In an exciting new twist, this season started with a bank robbery for their $1 million prize money. As a group, they were required to rob the Savings Bank of Ballarat for the prize money and then make their escape.
The individual teams then needed to evade the hunters for 20 days to be eligible to keep the prize money.
Did the fugitives successfully rob the bank?
Yes! Well, sort of. The teams were required to rob the bank as a group of nine, meaning the teammates needed to split in two, sending one to rob the bank as part of the group while the other went to another location to make their getaway.
The group of nine robbed the bank but their break and entry alerted the hunters. After making their way through the bank, the teams successfully made it out of the bank with a total of $927,000 of a total prize pool of $1 million. The teams split the prize to end up with $103,000 each.
Who has left Hunted Australia season 3?
01
Tanisha (20) and Bobby (56)
Father and daughter from NSW
The first team to be found by the hunters were Tanisha and Bobby. The father daughter duo and best friends shared high energy, confidence and also had travelled together.
During their escape from their hunters, they purchased a myki and used it to travel on a bus which caught the attention of the hunters. They were spotted on the bus CCTV while travelling and then tracked down to a brewery.
The teammates were unfortunately grabbed by the hunters right after they finished a beer and a meal.
02
Joanna (25) and Lee (33)
Engaged Couple from QLD
Joana and Lee were the next two fugitives to be found by the hunters. The engaged couple were travelling with an accomplice, Nicole, who had agreed to give them a lift.
Nicole’s phone was picked up along a highway from Geelong which alerted the hunters.
Lee was caught first, allowing Joana to escape with the bag of cash, but she was also caught shortly afterwards ending their time on the run.
03
Jayde (24) and Tayla (24)
Friends from QLD
Best friends Tayla and Jade have now been found by the hunters. While originally trying to stay away from close family members, they ended up at one of their cousin Liam’s house.
Liam was not an original suspect but became one after a visit to another associate, where the hunters saw Liam’s in the call history.
Tayla and Jade were found by the hunters hiding in an upstairs wardrobe in Liam’s house.
04
Ondeane (49) & Shelli (61)
Cousins from WA
The next two to be captured by the hunters are Ondeane and Shelli. The cousins were found after managing to evade being found for more than ten days.
While in Ballarat, Ondeane and Shelli were spotted on CCTV boarding a bus. They were then followed by a ground team and picked up at their destination, ending their time on the run.
05
Luke (36) and Ben (38)
Married couple from VIC
This newly married couple was the next to be captured by the hunters. After 13 days on the run, the hunters received a tip off and launched operation “Kitchen Sink”.
This led to a thrilling night-time chase which saw Ben captured first, shortly followed by Luke.
