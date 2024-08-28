Season three of Hunted Australia has begun with nine teams been battling it out to see how long they can evade the hunters.



In an exciting new twist, this season started with a bank robbery for their $1 million prize money. As a group, they were required to rob the Savings Bank of Ballarat for the prize money and then make their escape.



The individual teams then needed to evade the hunters for 20 days to be eligible to keep the prize money.

Did the fugitives successfully rob the bank?

Yes! Well, sort of. The teams were required to rob the bank as a group of nine, meaning the teammates needed to split in two, sending one to rob the bank as part of the group while the other went to another location to make their getaway.



The group of nine robbed the bank but their break and entry alerted the hunters. After making their way through the bank, the teams successfully made it out of the bank with a total of $927,000 of a total prize pool of $1 million. The teams split the prize to end up with $103,000 each.

Who has left Hunted Australia season 3?

