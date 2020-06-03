Martha "doesn't remember" the Instagram feud with Ines and Jessika. Instagram

Currently, Martha is living in Sydney's eastern suburbs with Michael, whom she was partnered with on the reality ratings hit, but admits there have been ups and downs in their relationship since lockdown came into place.

"We’ve had our ups and downs," the former makeup artist says.

"The beginning was fun – we were like ‘Ok this is something different’. Then we reached a stage where we were bored, then we were frustrated, then we went back and were like ‘It’s alright, we don’t mind it, things are getting better,’ and then bored and frustrated. It’s just been up and down."

"He’s way more annoying than I first thought he was" she jokingly adds of her partner.

Even though restrictions are easing, Martha admits that she wants to stay at home more than ever now.

Both Martha and Michael have dyed their hair and Martha explains that it all started out of boredom - at least it did for her boyfriend who has made a dramatic bleach blond transformation.

"He just dyed his hair and then my sister was up here with us and she is peroxide blonde and I was like 'I can‘t be the only one that’s not in the club, I need to do something for my hair too,’ and that triggered me to start colouring my hair," the former MAFS bride admits.

As the new spokesperson for BWS, Martha has not only been indulging in her favourite red wines, but has also given tie-dyeing a go and says she and Michael were "in stitches for the whole day."

"Everything that could’ve gone wrong for me did but it gave us something to laugh at and have fun with," she says.

"And my tie dyed items actually turned out so nice, people have not stopped asking me on Instagram where I got it from. Sorry guys, it’s just one of one!"