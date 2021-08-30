Johnny has shared before-and-after photos from just 14 days. Instagram

"The reason why I'm sharing this with you now is because I'm actually shocked at what my body has actually done," Johnny added.

He went on to explain that he would be sharing a photo of himself that he took 14 days ago, in comparison to a photo that he just took today.

"The only reason why you're hearing about this now is because I was just way too insecure 14 days ago and when I did this challenge it was for myself it wasn't for anyone else," he said.

Johnny also said that by sharing his journey, he hopes that he can help people with achieving goals of their own - whether it's their physical goals or mental health goals.

"Hopefully this can send a message to somebody because I was know I was feeling really sluggish and I hadn't gone to the gym six months prior to starting my challenge 14 days ago," he said.

"So hopefully someone can be motivated by this, whoever needs it," he said, before confirming his next update in a fortnight.

Johnny and Kerry are still together after meeting on MAFS. Instagram

Johnny, who met current girlfriend Kerry Knight on Married At First Sight, has been sharing all the highs and lows of his life, including his relationship.

The pair have had some pretty high highs recently, where they took a major step in their relationship and moved into their own home together.

"Here’s cheers to our next chapter @johnnybalbuziente," Kerry penned on Instagram.

