“They showed the visual to Dom and Ella while they were on air, and they described what was going on and started body shaming myself and talking down Liv,” the 30-year-old plumber told Sunday Confidential.

“I was shocked when I heard it on air,” he added.

“My boss is a family man and he had people contacting him asking him about my content … I understand it doesn’t line up with his morals, so I lost my job,” Jackson revealed.

“It was very hypocritical of them. We have been on their show before and they had a crack at Liv because she allegedly did what they have gone and done.”

Jackson was referring to an event that transpired on the show, where Olivia was accused of leaking nude photos of Domenica.

However, she maintains that the photo she accessed was available publicly online, having been posted to different social media accounts to promote Domenica’s own OnlyFans account.

Since the show finished airing, Olivia has also started an OnlyFans account.

She recently revealed she sits in the top 0.02% of earners on the subscription only platform, while Jackson is believed to be making tens of thousands of dollars each week despite the scandal with Kyle and Jackie O.

Jackson’s representatives have reportedly sent a legal letter to the Australian Radio Network, which airs the Kyle and Jackie O program.

He has requested a permanent injunction to restrain further use of the content, damages for breach of copyright, damages for loss of income, and a formal apology from the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

