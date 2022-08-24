Nine

Now, in an exclusive interview with our sister site, Woman's Day, Domenica is setting the record straight on the “stabbing” comment.

“Yes, that did happen,” she explained, before clarifying that the comment was taken out of context.

“I think Selin said something about, well, you might as well have just stabbed her because I guess the torment of how she said it, it was like I'd stabbed her.”

“It was like, the way that she reacted was as if I'd stabbed her in the context of what it was.”

Domenica admitted that it was “an unsavoury thing to say for Selin” but that she, personally “had nothing to do with it.”

“I literally was just sitting there.”

Domenica also explained that Olivia had stormed out not because of Selin’s comments but because she was “embarrassed and upset.”

Watch Below: MAFS' Olivia and Domenica get into a heated argument

The drama from season nine of MAFS has followed Domenica and Olivia, with both reigniting the feud in recent months.

Olivia recently claimed that Domenica had received special treatment when filming the show, replying to a question on Instagram that “I had an issue with Dom being given special treatment by production, like (among other things) being allowed to keep her social media accounts public and active during filming."

Domenica has rebutted these claims, telling Woman’s Day “there's no such thing as favouritism.”

“Every single person there still had their passwords of their Instagram and their Facebook.

“We were able to have our social media while it was on, the only time that we handed over our social media was when the show aired and when they were posting on our behalf,” she says.

“I don’t know what she’s talking about. I don’t know if they specifically took hers away.”