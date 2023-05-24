Carolina alarmed fans when she revealed she had been admitted to hospital. Instagram

The 34-year-old appeared on the popular reality program in 2022 and was matched with Dion Giannerelli, a Property Developer from Victoria.

After failing to find a spark with Dion, Carolina controversially started dating fellow MAFS cast member Daniel Holmes, who she spent 10 months with before news of their breakup became public in August 2022.

The news of her hospital stay comes just days after the Brazilian-born bride told Yahoo Lifestyle that she would “one hundred percent” go on Married At First Sight for a second time if producers gave her the opportunity.

“I would go back tomorrow if they wanted me,” she shared.

“Knowing what I know now, I would probably pretend that I’m in love and head over heels for my match, no matter who the hell they give me. They could give me, I don’t know, fricken Nasser [Sultan] and I would be like, ‘Oh my god, I love you!’.

“I would play the victim. I would literally play the victim.”

But whilst fellow two-time cast member Elizabeth Sobinoff was given a second chance at finding love on the show following her shock treatment by season six husband Sam Ball, Carolina revealed that she was keen for round two for a different reason.

“Why would you go there for love?” she remarked.

“I think everyone wants to find love and they’re like, if I find it, how cute would it be to find love on TV? But if you don’t, that’s not the main reason people go on MAFS, no matter what they say.”