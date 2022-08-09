Daniel shared his statement to Instagram. Instagram

This came just three weeks after Carolina posted video footage of herself and Daniel together, writing “I don’t care what they say, I’m in LOVE with you”.

And now, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity has claimed that cheating might have been the reason the pair separated.

Carolina also recently alluded to feeling hurt over the split, although it was unconfirmed at the time.

“Smile and no one will see how broken you are inside,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a bikini at the beach.

Daniel and Carolina were not paired on MAFS, but found love anyway. Nine Network

Carolina and Daniel faced a rocky road across their relationship, given they weren’t originally paired on MAFS.

Both were intruders on the ninth season, but Carolina was paired with Dion Giannarelli, while Daniel ‘married’ Jessica Seracino.

While Daniel and Jess’ relationship was over before it really began, Carolina remained in a relationship with Dion so she could keep getting to know Daniel behind Dion’s back.

When the pair revealed their tryst to the remainder of brides and grooms during a commitment ceremony, they staged a mass walkout in protest.

Daniel and Carolina were denied their request to remain on the show as a matched couple and left shortly after.

The pair split the same time as friends Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer. Instagram

For a while, they seemed to be one of the strongest couples to come out of the show.

They maintained a close friendship with fellow MAFS’ couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie, but they also announced their split in early August.

Now, no couples remain together from the most recent season.