Selin and Anthony. Nine

Selin & Anthony

While it was a perfect start for Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta when they met at the altar, things quickly went downhill for the pair during their honeymoon.

And judging by the fact that they don’t currently follow each other on Instagram, there's a good chance it means they're not together after the show.

Anthony and Selin were also photographed by Yahoo arriving separately in different cars for the first dinner party, which doesn't paint a united picture.

Read more about their relationship here.

Tamara and Brent. Nine

Tamara & Brent

It was a rocky start for Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic during their wedding, but the couple managed to turn it around into something more promising.

So does that mean the couple are still together? While it's still early to know for certain, things are not looking too strong for the couple, who don't follow each other on Instagram.

What's more, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tamara was spotted without her ring while running errands in Brisbane just hours before her TV wedding.

There's also the fact that Tamara appeared on the Today show alone to talk about their MAFS journey so far, and had a rather vague answer for Brent's absence.

Read more about their relationship here.

Domenica and Jack. Nine

Domenica & Jack

The show's "Italian power couple" Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar may just be one of the show's success stories, if recent appearances are anything to go by.

The new couple, who tied the knot on the show this week, looked very loved-up during an interview on Today Extra on Wednesday.

Domenica and Jack also gushed about their instant connection during the segment, hinting that it still holds up after the show.

Another telling sign that they might be one of this season's success stories is the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram, unlike some of their co-stars.

Read more about their relationship here.

Ella and Mitch. Nine

Ella & Mitch

It was immediate chemistry between Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud when they met at the altar, and things only progressed from there for the new couple.

The two also follow each other on Instagram and have been liking each other's recent posts, which is a positive sign that they're still on good terms.

Read more about their relationship here.

Holly and Andrew. Nine

Holly & Andrew

It seemed like the perfect match between father-of-one Andrew Davis and Holly Greenstein, who desperately wants to be a mother.

So are these two still together outside of the experiment? The bookies seem to think so, with their odds at being the couple that remains together on the show the longest at 1.72.

Compared to their co-stars Cody and Selina, whose SportsBet odds are at 2.00, that's a good sign that they could make their relationship work.

Read more on their relationship here.

Cody and Selina. Nine

Cody & Selina

They say opposites attract, but is that the case for bubbly bride Selina Chhaur and laidback groom Cody Bromley?

While it might have seemed like a yes at the beginning, things slowly started to feel slightly awkward for the couple as they spent more time together.

While it wasn't the best start to their relationship, the pair still follow each other on Instagram, which could hint to them possibly still being together post-MAFS.

Read more on their relationship here.

Ready to find your own romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!