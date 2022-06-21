Dion went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Nikki. Instagram

Sharing a photo of himself standing alongside Nikki, the pair made their public debut at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards After Party on the Gold Coast.

“Logies after party was a very special event, it was even more special to share it with my number 1,” Dion said.

While this is the first time Nikki has made an appearance on Dion’s Instagram, the pair were previously linked by reports that claimed the two previously dated.

Dion was married to Carolina on the show. Nine

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Dion had an on-again-off-again relationship with Nikki before abruptly calling it quits just weeks before his TV wedding.

The publication also reported that Dion rekindled his romance with Nikki back in April this year, after a “well-placed source” claimed they split right before his TV appearance.

“Dion made no secret that he had a girl waiting for him on the outside. He told castmates they called it quits five weeks before his wedding [to Carolina],” they said at the time.

Dion later debunked the rumours and told Yahoo: “No, that’s definitely not the case at all. I was single when I entered the show and I was single when I signed up.”

Carolina found love with co-star Daniel while still on the show. Nine

Fans will remember Dion for his tumultuous relationship with Carolina on Married At First Sight, after she struck up a connection with co-star Daniel Holmes behind his back.

In the months since the show wrapped, Carolina and Daniel are still very much together, and happily it seems, with a constant stream of relationship updates shared to social media.

Now, Dion has also moved on, firmly putting his reality TV dating show days behind him.

