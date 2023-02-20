This 21-year-old Polish woman truly believes she's Madeleine McCann
It's been a mystery that's enthralled the world for over 15 years, with everyone wanting the answer to this one question: where is Madeleine McCann?
And the name of the the three-year-old who disappeared on May 3, 2007 from her bed in her parent's holiday villa in Portugal, has hit headlines again, with what could arguably be the biggest break-through in the case yet.
A 21-year-old woman from Poland has gone viral as she has claimed to be THE Madeleine McCann.
Julia Wandelt has gained worldwide attention by creating an Instagram account with the handle @iammadeleinemccan and a bio that reads "help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann."
Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry, have never stopped looking for their eldest child, and their persistence to be reunited with Maddie has resulted in 'Madeleine McCann' being a household name, with no other missing child case being as widely known or reported on.
But this hasn't lead to results, sadly, as Maddie has never been found - dead or alive - and no tangible leads have ever been discovered. If she is alive, she would be 19 years old today.
The woman claiming to be Madeleine is 21-years-old but believes her age could be wrong as other clues link up to her true identity being that of the Madeleine.
Julia Wandelt now.

Julia said she became suspicious after hearing "something" from her grandmother "a few months ago". With other 'evidence' including the same freckle on her leg and a speck in her eye in the same place as Madeleine.
She has taken to Instagram with her plea to get a DNA test done with the McCann family after local authorities refused to act.
“I called my local police, Capital city police, the MET police, Portugal police and Crimestoppers. A few months ago I talked with Operation Grange, too,” Wandelt toldThe Tab.
Julia posted this photo of herself as a young girl to highlight the resemblance she has to a young Maddie.

Wandelt says that she has been attempting to make contact with the McCann family, and her Instagram profile becoming viral must have helped her case, as Julia has taken to Instagram saying that "Kate and Gerry McCann agreed for DNA test!".
No formal statement about Julia's claims have been made by the family, but they have previously stated that they're willing to explore all leads in the search for Madeleine.