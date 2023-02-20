It's been a mystery that's enthralled the world for over 15 years, with everyone wanting the answer to this one question: where is Madeleine McCann?

And the name of the the three-year-old who disappeared on May 3, 2007 from her bed in her parent's holiday villa in Portugal, has hit headlines again, with what could arguably be the biggest break-through in the case yet.

A 21-year-old woman from Poland has gone viral as she has claimed to be THE Madeleine McCann.

WATCH BELOW: Police plea for Maddie McCann search