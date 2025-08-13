The brutal true story behind HBO’s ‘Yogurt Shop Murders’ docuseries

The brutal slaying of four teenage girls inside a frozen yogurt shop more than 30 years ago remains one of the world’s most gruesome cold cases.

On December 6, 1991, Eliza Thomas and Jennifer Harbison, both 17, were working the late shift at the I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! franchise in Austin, Texas.

The friends were approaching closing time when Jennifer’s younger sister, Sarah, 15, and her best friend Amy Ayers, 13, called in to catch a lift home. Tragically, they never arrived.

The girls were found in the rubble of the store after it was set on fire. (Credit: Austin Police Department)

In the decades since, two men have been convicted for the murders – and then released, after new evidence proved their innocence. Those responsible for the horrors of that night have never been found.

The chilling cold case is being revisited in the new docuseries ‘The Yogurt Shop Murders’, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

The series includes interviews with the victims’ families, investigators, and the two men who were wrongfully served almost a decade behind bars for the murders.

It also examines what actually happened inside the frozen yoghurt shop, and asks why the killer has never been found.

Investigators found no sign of forced entry, and there was little evidence to be found. (Credit: Austin-American Statesman)

For Eliza’s sister, Sonora Thomas, the weight of not knowing is almost too much to bear. She was only 13 years old when her sibling was killed.

“I don’t think the trauma ever loses its potency,” Sonora says in one episode.

Sonora also told CBS’ 48 Hours: “There is a kind of torture that continues by the fact that it’s unsolved and it’s ongoing.

“I remember fantasising for days that my sister had somehow escaped and run away and … she was going to come back … And so that’s what I was kind of holding onto.”

Sonora Thomas says her family never got over losing Eliza. (Credit: Supplied)

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the four girls inside a storage room.

What was meant to be a routine call-out to a shop on fire soon turned into horror. They found the girls’ charred remains stacked up on one another. All had been shot in the back of the head.

The massacre sent shock waves throughout the community and left police completely baffled as to who was responsible. The fire had destroyed any evidence.

Eight years later, four men were arrested. Two of them – Michael Scott and Robert Springsteen, then in their twenties – confessed to the killings while in police custody.

Springsteen was placed on death row in 2001. A year later, Scott was sentenced to life behind bars. However, their convictions didn’t hold.

Though they initially confessed to police, Michael Scott (left) and Robert Springsteen were found not responsible. (Credit: Austin-American Statesman)

In 2009, the charges were dropped when new and improved DNA technologies proved neither of the men was responsible. They were released on bond.

Instead, the DNA of an unknown male was found on one of the bodies.

Despite police eyeing more than 1200 suspects over the last 33 years, including members of a Mexican motorcycle gang, and securing dozens of false confessions, the case remains unsolved.

And for the victims’ families, the quest for answers continues.

Parents Barbara and Mike Harbison say they’ve lost their life’s purpose – their only children, Jennifer and Sarah.

“My life was focused around them from here to eternity,” Barbara told CBS News. “Someone took my eternity away from me.”

Where can I watch Yogurt Shop Murders?

Yogurt Shop Murders is now available to stream on HBO Max.