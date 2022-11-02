Nine

Claudia Bonifazio

Kicking things off, episode one of Love Island Australia season four had a shocking elimination. When Holly was left without a partner, she was given the chance to steal. And so, she decided to steal Jordan from Claudia.

This led to Claudia getting eliminated; after Holly made her choice, Claudia instantly received a text that read:

“Claudia, you are now single and must leave the Villa. Please pack your bags and say goodbye to your fellow Islanders.”

Claudia is a 23-year-old from Adelaide, SA. She works as a medical secretary and while she says drama follows her everywhere, she takes no rubbish and will happily cut someone out of her life (even friends) if they treat her badly.

Claudia’s Instagram handle is @claudiabonifazio and her TikTok handle is @claudia_bon.

While Claudia was the first to be eliminated, it was revealed in episode two of Love Island that she wasn’t really sent home. In fact, she quickly returned to the island with two new contestants - Tak and Callum.

Stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated on all Love Island Australia eliminations.