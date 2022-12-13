Nine

Were there any guys that were coupled up that you wish you had gotten a shot with during your time in the villa?

Oh, that's an interesting question. No, I don't think so. I think that I had my fair share of couples in this - there was no one else in there that I wish that I had a shot with. I'm happy with how it all went.

When Al came in, you were pretty excited. But nothing really eventuated between the two of you. Why was that?

To be honest, when Al came in, I was just excited, I wasn't really like, 'oh my god, this is the love of my life.' I was just going 'oh my god, this is so crazy.'

After we went on our date, I think we both realised that we're very different people and we want very different things. So it was a really natural progression away from being love interests and then into more of a friendship.

And was Al different to what you expected from what you'd seen on Married at First Sight?

No, Al is so lovable. He was a bit different. But I think that was just in the sense of maybe on MAFS he was painted more as a party boy. And I guess that they do drink on that show. So maybe it's a bit different from the environment. But he was a little bit more reserved and engaged than what I thought, but he is very lovable.

What was your love Island highlight from your time in the villa?

Oh my gosh, this is such a hard question. Honestly, I'm gonna say my date was Jordan was a big highlight for me because that was such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'm never gonna probably do. Going to that winery and stomping grapes in a barrel like that is just such a cool experience. And I'm so glad that I got to share that moment with Jordan too. I know that we both came back and had just the best day ever.

Is this the end of reality TV if you or would you do it again, either on Love Island or another TV show?

I feel like I would definitely do reality TV again. It was really, really cool going on and having just this awesome experience. I feel like love Island is a bit daunting for me because my experience was a bit rocky. I feel like I would steer away from the love shows. Do like, like a bake-off show - I love cooking! That would be so much fun.

