"You don't see much on the series but Holly and I were talking from day five or so."

We had to ask if Conor planned on dating Holly now that they have both left the show and, although he said he has no plans to, he wouldn’t rule it out.

“We went to lunch the next day after we left the villa together and chatted over everything and I wish her the best in the world.

“You know, she is a genuinely good person, she deserves someone that is going to give her the world.

“I wouldn’t say anything is completely ruled out in this life, at the moment, yes it is, but I wouldn’t rule out anything,” Conor said.

Conor had never seen Love Island before entering the villa so didn’t know exactly what to expect from the experience. He said that his time in there was very different than what he thought.

“I haven’t seen most reality TV shows, so I did this completely cold, and I did that by choice. I probably regret it because I didn't really know what I was getting into. It is what it is,” he said.

Conor said it was very different from anything he had in mind and said he expected people to be similar to him but instead he felt like it was very “serious”.

Conor also said that if he had the opportunity to go back and do it again, he would have done things differently.

“I definitely wouldn’t have had as much cockiness as I showed, I think there was a facade that I put on to make myself feel a little bit more confidant.”

“Obviously shot myself in the foot and I didn't represent myself the way that I actually am as a person. You know, I'm a very caring person, a very giving person, and it was a hard mental thing for me to do to go into an environment like that,” he said.

