"We still speak and we have watched a few episodes together." Nine

If Tina wasn’t in the villa this year, is there anyone else in the villa that you could have had a strong connection with?

I think when I went in I was obviously chatting to Maddie at the start and I was pretty keen to see how that was going. And then yeah, she left within my first few days. So that was obviously short-ended.

I think looking back, would something have happened? Probably not. But yeah who knows? You never know in that place, the Love Island villa is a crazy place.

Being one of the few islanders that have had the chance to experience Love Island twice. How would you compare this year to last year?

I think last year, we had a lot of ups and downs and ultimately it was probably a lot smoother ride this year.

I think I have had every experience of Love Island that there is to have by now but it's two completely different journeys and I wouldn't change it, to be honest.

"I think I have had every experience of Love Island that there is to have by now" Nine

Do you think if you and Tina would have been part of this year's Love Island from the start then you might have won together again?

Honestly, who knows?

I’m very happy that we left the villa just before the finale, I think we had a really cool experience but as I say I think it would be unfair as those last few days are a really special time to share with someone.

I would feel bad if we took that away from someone.

How would you compare the islanders to last year's islanders?

I'll probably go season three because you can't get past being there the whole time and I’ve got lifelong friends from that season. But this season has fantastic people and I’ve made friends again so, you know, can’t complain about that.

What would be your Love Island highlight from this year?

The highlight of this series would be reconnecting with Tina I think.

As things haven't worked out with Tina, would you consider going on Love Island for a third time?

I've been the bomb twice now so I wouldn’t mind walking in from day one and being there from the start. I think maybe the Love Island fans in Australia are sick of me by now but why not? Maybe like Love Island UK or something that would be fun. You know, the UK people love an Aussie accent and I think I am as Aussie as they come.

I’d be keen to go over there and I never know I could find the love of my life in the UK, who knows? But I'm single so why not?

Mitch said he would like to go on Love Island UK. Nine

Who do you think should win Love Island Australia 2022?

I think Claudia and Austin deserve to win the show. When you look at Austin he just hasn't put a foot wrong with Claudia. It’s not often you see someone care so much in such a short period of time.