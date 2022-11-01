The fourth season of Love Island Australia is finally here and boy, oh boy, was the first episode explosive!
First of all, the coupling process was different to previous seasons of Love Island. Host Sophie Monk gave the women, Claudia, Stella, Jessica, Layla, Holly and Phoebe, a chance to ask the men, Conor, Andre, Austen, Mitchell and Jordan, a few questions first, before they paired off.
Then the ladies quickly realised after speaking to the boys that there weren’t enough to go around; there were only five male contestants but six female contestants. This led to Holly being left without a partner once everyone else ‘coupled up’.
The first couples of the season were Claudia and Jordan, Phoebe and Mitchell, Jessica and Conor, Layla and Austen and Stella and Andre. As aforementioned, Holly was left out in the cold…
But she was given the chance to steal one of the men and start a new couple; an opportunity she, of course, took. Before revealing which man she was going to steal though, Holly explained:
“So, I’d like to couple up with this boy because he’s shown me a really genuine soul which is what I am looking for.”
She then shared who she was going to steal and said, “The boy I would like to couple up with is... Jordan.”
This meant that Jordan’s original partner, Claudia, was now left without a partner.
Claudia instantly received a text and read it out loud to the group: “Claudia, you are now single and must leave the Villa. Please pack your bags and say goodbye to your fellow Islanders.”
Everyone looked absolutely shocked; Jessica started crying and Andre voiced what we all were thinking, “What the f**k?!”
It’ll be interesting to see whether there will be any fallout between Holly and Jordan, now that Holly’s somewhat responsible for sending Claudia - Jordan’s first choice - home.
Love Island Australia continues tonight, November 1 at 6pm, exclusively on 9Now.