Holly was left without a partner once everyone else ‘coupled up’. However, she was given the chance to steal someone's partner... Nine

But she was given the chance to steal one of the men and start a new couple; an opportunity she, of course, took. Before revealing which man she was going to steal though, Holly explained:

“So, I’d like to couple up with this boy because he’s shown me a really genuine soul which is what I am looking for.”

She then shared who she was going to steal and said, “The boy I would like to couple up with is... Jordan.”

This meant that Jordan’s original partner, Claudia, was now left without a partner.

Holly chose to steal Jordan from Claudia; a decision he didn't look completely thrilled about... Nine

Claudia instantly received a text and read it out loud to the group: “Claudia, you are now single and must leave the Villa. Please pack your bags and say goodbye to your fellow Islanders.”

Everyone looked absolutely shocked; Jessica started crying and Andre voiced what we all were thinking, “What the f**k?!”

Claudia was immediately eliminated from Love Island after Holly stole Jordan from her... Nine

It’ll be interesting to see whether there will be any fallout between Holly and Jordan, now that Holly’s somewhat responsible for sending Claudia - Jordan’s first choice - home.

Love Island Australia continues tonight, November 1 at 6pm, exclusively on 9Now.