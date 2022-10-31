WATCH BELOW: Love Island Australia Season 4 - First look

Love Island Australia is gearing up for season four! And now, we have our first look at the contestants.

This year, Love Island Australia is heading to a new and improved villa in Mallorca, Spain, filling us with deep summer envy!

Hosted by none other than Sophie Monk, the new season of Love Island Australia is set to premiere on October 31st.

The new season of the beloved reality TV show is switching it up this year - airing pre-recorded episodes. Usually, the show is filmed, edited and aired within 24 hours, followed by a live finale.

Unlike previous seasons, this year, Love Island Australia has already filmed three alternative finale episodes with different winners.

This means finalists and audiences will find out who has won at the same time!

Before you watch the show, here’s a look at the new islanders set to enter the Villa.

