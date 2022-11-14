Holly says that the islanders in the villa got the wrong impression when they first met her and thought she was “high-maintenance”. NINE

Holly said there was a spark with Coner from the start as he is a “good-looking boy but then he would open his mouth and I would be like ‘oh f**k that’, but then actually getting to know him, he really is a big softy that people don’t get to see.”

Holly spoke very highly of Conor, saying that he is “ very loyal, very loving” but is she still interested?

“I would say no, just because like, I feel like my heart at the moment is quite closed off. It would take really the most stunning amazing man and my standards are if anything higher than ever."

We all remember that controversial moment when Holly stood her ground and choose to couple up with Jordan which Holly says is one of her highlights.

“I wanted to hit the ground running in that villa.”

“You can’t play it safe, you can’t, and I thought ‘f**k it I need to show I’m not going to play it safe’, I don’t want to play it safe and I don’t play it safe in my real life anyway.”

Holly added that “the truth always comes out in terms of people who are in there being game players” and that some people are just in there for a blue tick.

“I think people get influenced by the cameras a lot. But the truth will come out, the cream always rises to the top.”

Someone who isn’t playing a game, Holly says, is lovely Stella.

“Stella absolutely deserves the entire world, what you see on that screen is what you get, and that is a bloody golden goose and I don’t think they’ve had anyone like her on the show ever before, and I wish her all the best,” Holly said.

