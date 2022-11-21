Layla said that she probably was naïve but relationships ‘move quickly in the Villa’ Nine

Layla said in the beach hut, "I did accept his apology... he was so cute when he said sorry. Am I stupid for trusting someone when they say something? Am I that naïve? Maybe I am…”.

Reflecting on her experience, Layla said that she probably was naïve but relationships ‘move quickly in the Villa’, and there was more to the relationship than what we got to see watching from home.

Layla describes her relationship with Callum as “really fun and playful”.

“And honestly it was just like an amazing friendship because we really did take things slow and just build a really solid friendship.

“I would have liked to stay in there longer to explore the more romantic side, but yeah.”

Layla said she doesn’t think there are any game players in the villa as everyone is focused on their own relationship.

When asked if she would do anything differently if she was given the chance to do it all again, Layla said “No, exactly the same, I mean I probably would have tried to be a bit more with my emotions and maybe try to let myself open up a bit more.”

As Layla didn't find love in the villa, she said her walls have gone back up and she is planning on being single for a while.

“I think I'm just going to be single and just go along for the ride and see what happens.”