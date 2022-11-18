She has previously had same-sex relationships and says that she falls in love with a person, whether it is a man or a woman. Nine

Vakoo signed up to The Bachelor with hopes of finding love with Australia’s most eligible bachelor Matt Agnew. But instead, it seems eliminated contestants Vakoo Kauapirura and Rachael Arahill fell head over heels for each other.

Vakoo has entered the Love Island Australia 2022 villa with her eyes on Welsh boy Callum

“Callum and I would make a cute couple because, I mean, look at him and look at me, a bit of the swirl going on,” she said to the camera.

“I don't really care that much about upsetting someone, I’m not here for friend island I’m here for love island and I’m going to take what’s mine.”