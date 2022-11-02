After Claudia left she received a text saying she isn't going home NINE

As Claudia was leaving, she received a text saying she wasn't going home. She was soon greeted Callum, 24 and Tak, 22.

WATCH: Love Island Australia: Casa Amor is here

Islander Jessica was thrilled to have two handsome new additions to the villa: “Claudia didn't just come back with a snack, she came back with a meal, I'm ready to dig into that meal. I'm hungry”.

24-year-old pool boy from Wales, Callum, and 22-year-old rapper from Brisbane, Tak. NINE

Although the girls seemed pleased, the boys seemed a little threatened by the new additions. Jordan, who originally chose Claudia before Holly 'stole him' even suggested he'd start a fight with anyone who got handsy with Claudia.

Fellow Islander Austen could only reply: “He's f--king jacked. He's f--king jacked!"

"Where do they make these guys from, factories or something?"