Although we are only in episode 2 of Love Island Australia 2022, we have already seen more twists and turns than we have in any other series.
After the shocking and brutal dumping of Claudia that we saw in episode 1, she made a shock return and hasn't come empty-handed.
WATCH: Love Island Australia: Holly forced to steal someone's BF
Claudia’s quick return was accompanied by a brand new boy on each arm as she re-entered the villa: Welsh pool boy Callum and security guard slash TikTok rapper Tak.
Claudia was dumped from the island after Holly chose to couple up with her partner Jordan and left her single. Claudia packed her bags and left the villa with tears in her eyes.
After Claudia left she received a text saying she isn't going home
As Claudia was leaving, she received a text saying she wasn't going home. She was soon greeted Callum, 24 and Tak, 22.
WATCH: Love Island Australia: Casa Amor is here
Islander Jessica was thrilled to have two handsome new additions to the villa: “Claudia didn't just come back with a snack, she came back with a meal, I'm ready to dig into that meal. I'm hungry”.
24-year-old pool boy from Wales, Callum, and 22-year-old rapper from Brisbane, Tak.
Although the girls seemed pleased, the boys seemed a little threatened by the new additions. Jordan, who originally chose Claudia before Holly 'stole him' even suggested he'd start a fight with anyone who got handsy with Claudia.
Fellow Islander Austen could only reply: “He's f--king jacked. He's f--king jacked!"
"Where do they make these guys from, factories or something?"