When Phoebe H left she made it clear that she would have liked Jordan to leave with her Nine

When Phoebe H left she made it clear that she would have liked Jordan to leave with her, however, Jordan says that he is ‘so glad’ that he stayed in the villa until tonight's episode.

One of the main reasons why Jordan stayed in the villa and didn’t leave with Phoebe H he said was because he didn’t want to give the wrong impression and make their relationship seem like it was more than it was.

“I feel like leaving with somebody on Love Island, It's Love Island so you should be leaving with someone if you love them and I don’t love Phoebe H so I feel like that would be the wrong thing to do,” Jordan says.

WATCH: Love Island Australia 2022: Meet Maddy

As the show was filmed in advance, Jordan was able to watch along with viewers at home and reflect on his experience and as he was watching, he said he didn't realise how much Stella liked him at the start and how upset she was when he recoupled with Phoebe H.

“That really pulled on the heartstrings seeing Stella so upset.”

As the show was filmed in advance, Jordan was able to watch along with viewers at home and reflect on his experience Instagram

Jordan said that one of the biggest challenges for him in the villa was ‘lack of sleep’.

“My biggest challenge was definitely the lack of sleep you get in there, It's crazy. Yeah. We were like, just get up for so long, barely got any sleep.”

WATCH: Al Perkins enters Love Island

Jordan said there are definitely game players in the villa who aren’t in the villa for love.

“There are definitely some in there that aren't in the for love.

Although we were keen to find out who, Jordan didn’t want to drop any names so only time will tell.