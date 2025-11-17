We got up close with Taronga Zoo’s Sumatran tigers… here’s how you can too!

I was lucky enough to visit Taronga Zoo and meet some of the world’s most endangered animals — the incredible Sumatran Tigers.

Advertisement

Courtesy of NexGard SPECTRA, a small group of us were invited behind the scenes to learn all about the magnificent animals and their habitat.

When I arrived, I was treated to an exclusive breakfast at Taronga’s Wildlife Retreat restaurant before meeting Ellen, our tiger handler for the day.

She guided us through the Tiger Trek, showing how the zoo is working tirelessly to protect the species and inspire sustainable change within the Australian community.

And of course, the absolute highlight was getting to meet the famous Sumatran Tigers up close!

Advertisement

I learned all about their daily activities and how the trainers build their trust. I even got to watch them play in the water and enjoy their favourite snack — chewing on ice!

And the best part is, you could get the chance to meet them too!

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

The Tiger Trek attraction at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. (Credit: Taronga Zoo)

Advertisement

What are Sumatran Tigers?

Originally from Sumatra, Indonesia, Sumatran Tigers are the smallest of all tiger species and, sadly, the most endangered. Unlike other tigers, they’re excellent swimmers and even have webbed feet to help them glide through the water.

“They are the smallest tiger breed and are the most adaptable to water as their paw pads are webbed,” Taronga Zoo’s tiger keeper, Ellen, told us during our once-in-a-lifetime visit with the animals.

Unfortunately, their population has been drastically reduced due to unsustainable palm oil production in Sumatra, which has caused widespread deforestation. Today, fewer than 400 of these spectacular animals remain in the wild.

Sumatran Tigers at Taronga Zoo. (Credit: Alamy)

Advertisement

Where does Taronga Zoo come in?

Taronga Zoo’s mission is not only to help preserve these tigers for future generations, but also to educate visitors on how they can make a difference.

“The most effective way to help the tigers is to spread knowledge on sustainability and to share the devastating effects of palm oil and how it ruins their environment,” Ellen shared.

To show this, the exhibit is divided into three sections — showing what their environment looks like now, what it could look like with conservation efforts, and what it will become if no action is taken.

Advertisement

The stark contrast between these worlds truly drives home the urgency of protecting their habitat.

For younger visitors, the exhibit even includes an interactive game that teaches kids to make environmentally friendly shopping choices. It teaches them all about which products contain palm oil and how to avoid them.

This is a cause close to Taronga Zoo’s heart, as they only partner with companies committed to phasing out palm oil from their products.

The educational shopping games are a great way for kids to learn about avoiding palm oil. (Credit: Brianna Kennedy)

Advertisement

How can you meet the Sumatran Tigers?

NexGard SPECTRA and Taronga Zoo are giving you the chance to win a Roar & Snore family package at Taronga Zoo Sydney!

The package is for two adults and two children, and includes overnight accommodation, flights/travel up to $4,000!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is visit and follow the NexGard SPECTRA Australia Facebook page.

Then, like their featured post pinned at the top of the page and comment, in 25 words or less, explaining how you are a next level cat owner.

Advertisement

The competition is open until January 31, 2026.