If you’ve ever wondered what Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory would smell like while watching the beloved film, you’re in luck. Dusk has released a range of scrumptious smelling candles, room sprays and bath and body products inspired by the classic story.

From chocolate-scented wax melts to a dreamy marshmallow body mist, the dusk x Willy Wonka collection features a sweet range of home and beauty treats that capture the nostalgia and whimsy of the film.

The fun doesn’t stop there! If you’re in Sydney, head over to the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) to check out the free immersive activation.

From July 3rd- 13th , dusk is inviting fans to step into a scented wonderland with a mini Willy Wonka chocolate factory pop up near their brand-new flagship store.

The dusk x Willy Wonka collection is available online and in stores nationwide.

Shop our top picks from the range below!

New Idea’s top picks from dusk x Willy Wonka range

