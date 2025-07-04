  •  
Your home can smell like a Chocolate Factory thanks to Dusk’s Willy Wonka collection

A world of pure imagination awaits!
dusk willy wonka candledusk
If you’ve ever wondered what Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory would smell like while watching the beloved film, you’re in luck. Dusk has released a range of scrumptious smelling candles, room sprays and bath and body products inspired by the classic story.

From chocolate-scented wax melts to a dreamy marshmallow body mist, the dusk x Willy Wonka collection features a sweet range of home and beauty treats that capture the nostalgia and whimsy of the film.

dusk willy wonka collection
(Credit: dusk)

The fun doesn’t stop there! If you’re in Sydney, head over to the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) to check out the free immersive activation.

From July 3rd- 13th , dusk is inviting fans to step into a scented wonderland with a mini Willy Wonka chocolate factory pop up near their brand-new flagship store.

dusk willy wonka activation at sydney qvb
(dusk x Willy Wonka activation at Sydney QVB).

The dusk x Willy Wonka collection is available online and in stores nationwide.

Shop our top picks from the range below!

New Idea’s top picks from dusk x Willy Wonka range

dusk willy wonka golden ticket candle
(Credit: dusk )

01

Golden Ticket Soy Blend Scented Candle

$54.99 at dusk

The candle of all candles! Enjoy comforting notes of chocolate, orange, vanilla and cinnamon. Smells like the joy of finding a golden ticket in your chocolate bar.

Shop Now
dusk willy wonka scrumdidilyumptious Room Spray
(Credit: dusk)

02

Scrumdidilyumptious Room Spray 100mL

$24.99 at dusk

A must have for the caramel crazed. This room spray features layers and layers of sugar with notes of toffee, butterscotch, praline and more!

Shop Now
dusk willy wonka Chocolate Box Soy Scented Blend Assorted Wax Melts
(Credit: dusk)

03

Chocolate Box Soy Scented Blend Assorted Wax Melts

$24.99 at dusk

Wax melts that look- and smell- like an assortment of chocolates? Yes Please! Perfect as a gift or a sweet treat for yourself.

Shop Now
dusk willy wonka chocolate box marshmallow pillow wax melts
(Credit: dusk)

04

Marshmallow Pillows Chocolate Block Wax Melt 

$19,99 at dusk

The scent of our sweetest dreams! Drift away into another world thanks to cosy notes of marshmallow, fudge and nougat.

Shop Now
dusk willy wonks discovery set 3 pack body mist
Photo: Caption (Credit: dusk )

05

Discovery Set 40ml Body Mist 3pk

$29.99 at dusk

This three pack of body mists features a spritz for every occasion from sugary caramel to fruity blueberry.

Shop Now
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

