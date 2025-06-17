Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If your home is in desperate need of a little pick-me-up (aren’t we all, mid-winter?), then we’ve got just the excuse to add a splash of colour: beloved Aussie brand Bonnie and Neil have just launched their ‘Almost Perfect’ sale.

Bonnie and Neil has quickly become a go-to brand for design lovers who like their interiors with a side of fun. We’re talking colourful cushions, eye-catching tableware and homewares with a bit of character.

The ‘Almost Perfect’ sale will run similarly to the brand’s warehouse sample sales, with up to 70 per cent off slightly imperfect or discontinued designs.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Mid Year Sale is also in full swing, offering up to 50 per cent off current collections. So whether you’re styling an outdoor (hopefully heated) area, want to zhuzh up your bedroom, or just want a dopamine decor hit, this is your moment to shop smarter, not harder.

Looking for some inspiration? We’ve searched through the sale for you to find some of the best picks.

The best Bonnie and Neil sale items: