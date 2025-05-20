Vivid Sydney is returning in 2025 with a whole new stack of dazzling experiences, projections, performances, installations, and more.
The annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology has grown from humble beginnings in 2009 to a globally famous event that attracts millions to the CBD each and every year.
While there’s no doubt about it that Vivid Sydney is always worth checking out in person, we’ve rounded up the best experiences at Vivid Sydney on offer in 2025 that will not only help you elevate your viewing experience, but help you avoid the crowds.
The best experiences to book at Vivid Sydney in 2025
Sydney Harbour Vivid Sydney Lights Night Kayak Tour
From $165.00 per person
Whether you are new to Sydney, visiting for a weekend, or a lifelong resident eager to explore Vivid in a brand new way, this experience is for you!
From the comforts of your very own LED-lit kayak, you’ll follow your expert guide around Sydney Harbour on a 90-minute tour, admiring iconic landmarks underneath the night sky from vantage points only accessible by water.
Each tour only accepts up to 16 paddlers, making this an intimate and unique way to see the most spectacular sights Vivid has to offer.
Vivid Sydney Premium 4 Course Dinner Cruise
$140.00 per person (reduced from $155.00)
Enjoy the very best Vivid Sydney has to offer from the comforts of a premium cruise tour around Sydney, where you will enjoy 360-degree harbour views of each and every dazzling light installation.
With live music on Saturday and Sunday evenings, a four-course meal included and an open upper deck for stargazing and spectator viewing, this Vivid Sydney experience really does have something for everyone.
SkyFeast Sydney Tower Buffet Dinner – For 2
$280.00 ($140.00 per person)
If you are on the hunt for the best Vivid view in town, look no further than the Sydney Tower Eye!
As the tallest structure in Sydney, panoramic views are on offer all year round. And with Australia’s highest buffet at the revolving Sky Feast restaurant inside, why not pair the view with some equally fabulous all-you-can-eat food and drink 82 floors in the sky?
For the duration of Vivid Sydney in 2025, Sky Feast is offering a feast fit for royalty, allowing sightseers to view all the action from above with unparalleled 360-degree views, all while savouring seasonal main courses to fresh seafood, heavenly desserts and more.
Vivid Sydney Haunted Sydney Pub Tour & Cellar Visit
$31.00 per person (reduced from $39.00)
Discover the spooky spirits of The Rocks Market, hear about chilling paranormal encounters (whilst also potentially experiencing some of your own), and delve into Sydney’s past with a local guide, all while admiring the lights of Vivid on this frightfully fun tour.
You’ll have to be quick, though; this best-selling 90-minute experience sells out fast every year!
Vivid Sydney Tall Ship Dinner Cruise
From $89.00 per person
Set sail around Sydney Harbour on this 90-minute cruise around the harbour that includes countless photo opportunities of all the Vivid Sydney light displays.
With wine, juice and a delicious meal included, this unique experience not only takes you into the heart of the action but makes you part of it thanks to the lights adorned on the tall ship itself!
And if you’re looking to add a little extra excitement to your evening, guests are also encouraged to help the captain steer the ship!
What are the dates of Vivid Sydney?
Vivid Sydney will take place between Friday, May 23rd and Saturday, June 14th, 2025.
How much does it cost to go to Vivid Sydney?
Vivid Sydney is free to attend, however, there are a handful of events and experiences that cost a fee.
What time is the Vivid Sydney light show?
Lights turn on at 6pm nightly at Vivid Sydney and turn off at 11pm.
What is the best time to visit Vivid Sydney?
The best time to visit Vivid Sydney is midweek when the crowds are quieter.
