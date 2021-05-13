Looks at that gorgeous fam! Instagram

Baby Alby gave his parents quite the surprise when he arrived seven weeks early last August.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren, 40, shared a snap of husband Matt, in his surgical mask holding their precious newborn baby boy and also revealed his name.

"Alby James Newton Welsh Born at 8:20 on 20/8/2020," she penned in the caption.

"We are so grateful to the amazing @dr_stephencole and the wonderful team at @frances_perry_house. It has been a long journey and we are so thrilled to have gorgeous Alby here safely. He is 7 weeks early but doing really well."

Welcome to the world Alby! Instagram

Alby remained in hospital for a number of weeks due to his early arrival but managed to head home safe and sound in September.

As the little bub has grown, yet to hit his first birthday, he’s already sharing a striking resemblance to his famous granddad, Bert.

The TV icon underwent leg amputation surgery recently after being faced with a “life or death decision”.

So cute! Instagram

Post operation wife Patti shared a surprisingly cute and uplifting photo of Bert and Alby from hospital, even joking at the uncanny resemblance.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words," she captioned the pic. "Think Alby has stolen Bert's hair piece!!"