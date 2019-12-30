She’s had her fair share of rocky relationships over the years, but it looks like Kylie Minogue is finally getting her happily ever after with boyfriend Paul Solomons. Getty

Paul chose that particular gem as it’s Kylie’s birthstone and has even roped in his future sister-in-law Dannii to help stage the surprise.

The GQ creative director and Kylie met in February 2018 and by April, The Sun newspaper reported they were growing close.

A source tells New Idea Kylie’s boyfriend of nearly two years is on the brink of proposing. Getty

Just a year earlier, a heartbroken Kylie had split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse after reports emerged that he was cheating on her.

Kylie and Paul confirmed their relationship when the London-based singer shared a photo of them locked in an embrace in NYC.

On their red-carpet debut two months later, Kylie told reporters, “I’ve found my man”.

She added: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think ‘will it ever happen?’ it came and surprised me.”

