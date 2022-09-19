TikTok users believe Charles' guards have fake hands to conceal weapons. TikTok

Others were quick to get amongst the strange theory, with one social media user commenting, "They will obviously be heavily armed."

Another added: "This is not a hidden thing. They just don't want a gun to be seen by the public. It has a better picture."

A third joked, "Imagine if the arm fell off."

Another user name Kevin made a similar comparison in a clip of his own that was posted to the video-sharing platform.

Fake hands? Social media seems to think so. TikTok

“What’s going on with the bodyguard’s hands?” he captioned the video that focused on the King's bodyguards.

One user commented, “Yes. That’s the King, of course his security have their hands on their gun"

“Why are people questioning it? It’s established that this happens,” another wrote.

Someone else said: “Why is he acting like it’s supposed to be a secret, the only reason they don’t have them out and about is to keep the public calm.”

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's Line Of Succession

A former Royal Protection Officer Simon Morgan recently spoke to Today to give insight into the high level of security as many notable figures jet in to attend Her Majesty's funeral service, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

"As a police service, you actually take a duty of care now to these people, and have to make sure they're secure and safe," he told Today on Thursday.

"So you've got a scenario where you've got lots of people, lots of people no going through the night. They have to be policed and they have to be policed all the way."

He added that additional forces had been called in to aid ahead of the service, due to a potential "myriad of threats".

"We look at the top and international terrorism threat to the UK is currently substantial, meaning an attack is likely," he said.

The videos pointed out the bizarre rigid hand gestures of the bodyguards. TikTok

Among the Australians chosen to travel to London for the official funeral service alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley include Australian of the Year and retired tennis legend Dylan Alcott, Aboriginal elder, artist and Ngan'gityemerri language group activist Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann, Queensland's Local Hero 2022, Saba Abraham, and Danny Abdallah, the Sydney father who tragically lost his three children and his niece after a drunk driver crashed as the children were getting ice cream in 2020.

He and his wife Leila famously forgave the driver who killed their children in the horror crash and later founded i4give Day.

Chris Waller, the thoroughbred trainer of champion horse Winx who had looked after many of the Queen’s horses and was close with Her Majesty, was also invited as Australia's 10th guest, though revealed he would no longer be in attendance due to "COVID-19 related reasons".

“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 related reasons I am unable to attend the funeral," Waller wrote via Twitter.

“Like so many others I will live and cherish for the rest of my life the fond memories I have of Her Majesty; her love of horses and all animals; her passion for life and the respect she gave everyday people”.

To find out details on where to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Australia, click here.